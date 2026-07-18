177,877 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,183,000. TotalEnergies makes up 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $81.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Reuters: TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. WSJ: TotalEnergies Lowers Estimated Production Hit From Iran War

The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: TotalEnergies forecasts stronger second-quarter earnings but shares fall on softer LNG outlook

Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: A broader comparison piece from Zacks argued Chevron has a slight long-term edge over TotalEnergies, but this is more a valuation/portfolio debate than a direct catalyst for TTE. Zacks: CVX vs. TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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