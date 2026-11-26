Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,196 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,787,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Super Micro Computer to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chiu-Chu Liang sold 100,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,194,520.12. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott Angel purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $49,940.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,382.40. This trade represents a 24.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.29 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 297.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

These are some of the SMCI stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: SMCI was included in a Zacks screen of PEG-based value stocks, which cited discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates, and growth prospects. That may support the view that the sharp pullback has created value. Article: 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy

SMCI was included in a Zacks screen of PEG-based value stocks, which cited discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates, and growth prospects. That may support the view that the sharp pullback has created value. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating whether SMCI’s valuation is attractive after a steep decline or whether current earnings can justify the price given the company’s exposure to AI hardware and export-control scrutiny. Article: Super Micro Computer Stock Looks Reasonable After a Sharp Pullback

Investors are debating whether SMCI’s valuation is attractive after a steep decline or whether current earnings can justify the price given the company’s exposure to AI hardware and export-control scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI-server stocks faced broad selling: SMCI fell alongside Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, despite Dell reporting a record AI-server backlog. The reports describe investors focusing on cash flow and margins, while another notes SMCI was down 23% in 2026 and had dropped 32% over the prior month. These trends suggest demand optimism has not yet eased concerns about profitability or sector valuations. Article: Super Micro Falls Despite Dell's Record AI Server Backlog Article: The Backlog Paradox

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and sells server and storage systems, networking equipment, and related software and services. Its offerings include systems for data centers, cloud computing, enterprise applications, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. The company emphasizes application-optimized solutions, including integrated rack-scale systems that combine computing, storage, networking, and management tools. It also provides system configuration, deployment, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report