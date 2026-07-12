180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,049 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research maintained an Outperform rating on CoreWeave and kept a $150 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Article Title

Wolfe Research maintained an rating on CoreWeave and kept a , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own.

Short-interest data showed , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly 370,000 shares across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Articles about Meta’s AI cloud ambitions raised competition concerns, suggesting larger rivals could pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative and market share. Article Title

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.88. 12,659,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,433,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $6,690,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,855.15. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,233,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,625,503 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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