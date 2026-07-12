180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $986.91.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,056.04. 1,110,031 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $938.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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