1,803,457 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,803,457 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $133,961,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is presently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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