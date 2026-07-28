1,809,408 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809,408 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,426 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,188.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,241 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1,508.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,075,422 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,100,773 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages reportedly maintain a consensus price target of $18.67 , substantially above ADMA’s recent trading level. This indicates that analysts see potential upside despite the company’s recent decline from its 52-week high. ADMA Biologics Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target

Brokerages reportedly maintain a consensus price target of , substantially above ADMA’s recent trading level. This indicates that analysts see potential upside despite the company’s recent decline from its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: ADMA’s latest session ended higher and ahead of the market, with trading activity near its normal volume. The report primarily describes the stock’s performance and does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. ADMA Biologics Rises Higher Than Market

ADMA’s latest session ended higher and ahead of the market, with trading activity near its normal volume. The report primarily describes the stock’s performance and does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against ADMA and certain executives, with an August 10, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege misleading statements involving financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. These are allegations and have not been proven in court. ADMA Securities Fraud Class Action Alert

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against ADMA and certain executives, with an August 10, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege misleading statements involving financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. These are allegations and have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: One complaint alleges ADMA shipped unwanted ASCENIV inventory to distributors at $900 per gram, creating artificial demand while payors denied reimbursement and providers reduced orders. If substantiated, the claims could raise concerns about revenue quality, inventory levels, regulatory exposure and potential financial liability. ADMA Shareholder Alert

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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