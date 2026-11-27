State Street Corp cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,810,034 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $321,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,207 shares of the company's stock worth $289,810,000 after purchasing an additional 135,247 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $71,480,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4%

MOH stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -214.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $187.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Barlow sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $1,624,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,044,690.91. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Schapiro sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.94, for a total value of $159,481.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,222.02. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,273,419 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a managed care company that provides health plans and related services to people enrolled in government-sponsored health programs. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans and health plans sold through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Founded in 1980 by physician C. David Molina, the company grew from a clinic serving low-income families in Long Beach, California. Its business continues to focus on providing care to individuals and families who may face barriers to accessing health services.

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