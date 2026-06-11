18,192 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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