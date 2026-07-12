18,197 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Acquired by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $566.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day moving average of $360.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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