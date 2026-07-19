18,268 Shares in Terex Corporation $TEX Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,268 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Terex by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,363,000 after purchasing an additional 425,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TEX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

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