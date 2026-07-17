182,690 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,698,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 57,378 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.7%

NRG Energy stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here