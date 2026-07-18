183,918 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,651,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,021,829 shares of the company's stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock worth $155,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $9,435,740.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,651,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,227,809.20. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.7%

LTH stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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