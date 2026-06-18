185,000 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,636,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.18% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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