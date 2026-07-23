18,530 Shares in onsemi $ON Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

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More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi remains supported by its latest quarterly results, which beat analyst expectations on both EPS and revenue and included revenue growth year over year. The company also guided Q2 EPS above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance is holding up. Article Title

onsemi remains supported by its latest quarterly results, which beat analyst expectations on both EPS and revenue and included revenue growth year over year. The company also guided Q2 EPS above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance is holding up. Positive Sentiment: A recent article noted that Vadzo is positioning an onsemi-based camera solution for fast identity matching and contactless passenger verification, a small but supportive sign of downstream demand for onsemi’s imaging-related technology. Article Title

A recent article noted that Vadzo is positioning an onsemi-based camera solution for fast identity matching and contactless passenger verification, a small but supportive sign of downstream demand for onsemi’s imaging-related technology. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data-center energy use, CHIPS Act issues, CAMT rules, and national/economic security topics. This is more of a policy update than an immediate operating catalyst, but it shows the company is actively engaging on issues that affect long-term margins and manufacturing strategy. Article Title

onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data-center energy use, CHIPS Act issues, CAMT rules, and national/economic security topics. This is more of a policy update than an immediate operating catalyst, but it shows the company is actively engaging on issues that affect long-term margins and manufacturing strategy. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in onsemi, which can create overhang and uncertainty even if no wrongdoing has been proven. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in onsemi, which can create overhang and uncertainty even if no wrongdoing has been proven. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity remains a concern: onsemi insiders have sold shares repeatedly over the past six months, with no reported open-market purchases. That pattern can weigh on investor sentiment, even alongside otherwise solid fundamentals.

onsemi Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ON stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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