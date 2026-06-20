18,567 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Redwood Family Wealth LLC

Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,567 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Redwood Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here