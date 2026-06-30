18,700 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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