18,973 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,973 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $179.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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