19,000 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Sandisk accounts for about 0.6% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $269,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,021.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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