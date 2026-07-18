19,035 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,035 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $411,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,962,000 after buying an additional 160,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $248,466,000 after buying an additional 987,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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