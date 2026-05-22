19,073 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,073 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. This represents a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 106,684 shares of company stock worth $8,811,739 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $83.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here