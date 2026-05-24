19,073 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,073 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $50,306.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $818,073.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,031.86. This trade represents a 30.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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