19,074 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Bought by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,074 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.33. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.09 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels.

Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends.

Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve.

McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve. Neutral Sentiment: Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings.

Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum.

Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock.

Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock. Negative Sentiment: One recent piece also urged investors to stay skeptical, indicating that while the stock may look attractive to some value investors, there are still fundamental questions weighing on shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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