1,920,478 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,920,478 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $305,817,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.89% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

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About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

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