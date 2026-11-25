Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,575 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $195,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,443,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $13,658,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $10,588,946,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Melius Research set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.77, for a total value of $845,942.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,889,804. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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