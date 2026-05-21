1,929 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $731.99 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $498.20 and its 200-day moving average is $381.87.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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