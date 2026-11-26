State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,931,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $478,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $191,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 191,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,995,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Renée Galá sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.03, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,849,043.82. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neena Patil sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $289,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,485,850.74. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $22,213,317 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $245.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $156.95 and a 52-week high of $266.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases, particularly in neuroscience and oncology. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and serves patients in the United States and international markets. Its products include treatments for sleep disorders and seizure conditions, such as Xywav, Xyrem, Sunosi and Epidiolex. Jazz also offers medicines used in cancer care, including Zepzelca, Vyxeos and Rylaze, as well as Defitelio for a serious complication following stem cell transplantation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report