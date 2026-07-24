19,346 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15,804.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 263,143 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Eversource Energy by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $74.67 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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