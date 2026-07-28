193,836 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,836 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $18,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.44% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the bank's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the bank's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fundamental Research set a $110.00 price target on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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