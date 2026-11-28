Compass Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,391 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Compass Financial Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,982,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA now owns 3,549 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $3,581,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $400.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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