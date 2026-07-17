1,950 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts expect MSCI to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and new AI-related product launches, which could reinforce the company’s premium valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Article Title

Market chatter around MSCI’s August India index review suggests as many as 12 additions could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive inflows, highlighting continued demand for MSCI’s index products and their influence on global capital flows. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Article Title

Additional reports on the India rejig name several likely beneficiaries, including Adani Green, Groww, Adani Energy, Torrent Pharma, and RBL Bank, reinforcing expectations for index rebalancing activity that can boost trading volumes and fee-related visibility for MSCI. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles from investment-fund letters referenced MSCI World and MSCI World ex USA as benchmarks; these mentions are largely contextual and do not appear to materially affect MSCI’s near-term stock outlook. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.3%

MSCI stock opened at $636.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.53. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. MSCI's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.27.

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MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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