1,957 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,957 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.8%

LMT stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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