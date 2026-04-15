19,570 Shares in Alcoa $AA Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

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Alcoa Trading Down 2.0%

Alcoa stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.70. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa's payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price target on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa’s subsidiary set a plan to redeem all $219 million of its 6.125% notes due 2028 on May 15, 2026; management says the move enhances balance-sheet flexibility by taking higher-coupon paper off the books and simplifying maturity profile. Alcoa redemption press release

Alcoa’s subsidiary set a plan to redeem all $219 million of its 6.125% notes due 2028 on May 15, 2026; management says the move enhances balance-sheet flexibility by taking higher-coupon paper off the books and simplifying maturity profile. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports picked up the redemption announcement (wider distribution increases visibility and reduces information asymmetry for investors). Yahoo summary

Multiple reports picked up the redemption announcement (wider distribution increases visibility and reduces information asymmetry for investors). Positive Sentiment: Alcoa was featured by Jim Cramer as one of his “Iran war” trade ideas — such media endorsements can attract retail flows and short-term momentum. Cramer coverage

Alcoa was featured by Jim Cramer as one of his “Iran war” trade ideas — such media endorsements can attract retail flows and short-term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks placed AA on Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists for both value and momentum on April 13, which may prompt interest from quant/value-focused funds and retail investors following Zacks screens. Zacks value list

Zacks placed AA on Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists for both value and momentum on April 13, which may prompt interest from quant/value-focused funds and retail investors following Zacks screens. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a piece on analyst projections and key metrics ahead of Alcoa’s Q1 results — useful for modeling expectations but not new company-directed news. Zacks analytical preview

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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