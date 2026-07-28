1,981,070 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,981,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $32,549,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.7% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.2%

DOC stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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