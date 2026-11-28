State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,991,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of Timken worth $242,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 29.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 451,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 103,904 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,692,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $4,506,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Timken from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $104.23 on Friday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Timken's payout ratio is 35.64%.

Timken Profile

Timken is a global manufacturer of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. Its offerings include tapered roller and other types of bearings, as well as power transmission products such as chains, belts, couplings, gear drives and lubrication systems. The company's products and services support equipment used in industries including aerospace, agriculture, construction, energy, food processing, mining and rail. Timken serves customers around the world through manufacturing and service operations in multiple regions.

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