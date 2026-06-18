20,000 Shares in Etsy Inc $ETSY Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Etsy by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 187,028 shares of the company's stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,614,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,497 shares of the company's stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,008 shares of the company's stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Down 1.0%

ETSY stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Trending Headlines about Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy was added to the Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” list, and Zacks also upgraded the stock from hold to strong-buy, which can support bullish sentiment around the name. Zacks upgrade reference

Etsy was added to the Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” list, and Zacks also upgraded the stock from hold to strong-buy, which can support bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon ahead of Prime Day, highlighting Etsy sellers and generating fresh attention for the marketplace. Article title

The company launched a new “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon ahead of Prime Day, highlighting Etsy sellers and generating fresh attention for the marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around Etsy’s anti-Amazon ad push suggests the campaign may be resonating and could help drive shopper engagement during a key retail event period. Article title

Media coverage around Etsy’s anti-Amazon ad push suggests the campaign may be resonating and could help drive shopper engagement during a key retail event period. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Etsy’s recent stock momentum and relative outperformance over the past six months, but these pieces were more commentary than new catalysts.

Several articles pointed to Etsy’s recent stock momentum and relative outperformance over the past six months, but these pieces were more commentary than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Josh Silverman sold a total of about 102,479 shares in two transactions at prices near the current trading range. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. SEC filing

CEO Josh Silverman sold a total of about 102,479 shares in two transactions at prices near the current trading range. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted Etsy sellers struggling to recover from tariff-related pressures, a reminder that trade policy and costs may still weigh on marketplace activity. Article title

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,232,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 481,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,664,306.27. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $9,281,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,003,509.66. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,988 shares of company stock valued at $37,027,108. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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