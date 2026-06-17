200,465 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Acquired by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.6% of Opal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock worth $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,135,384 shares of the company's stock worth $871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 969,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock worth $748,064,000 after purchasing an additional 717,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,842,089 shares of the company's stock worth $653,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock worth $340,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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