2,005 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5%

Deere & Company stock opened at $598.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $582.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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