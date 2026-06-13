2,018 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Storgate LLC

Storgate LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $677.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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