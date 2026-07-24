20,217 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 186.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $669,003.30. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ESS opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.46 and a 12 month high of $303.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average of $264.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $281.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.08.

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Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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