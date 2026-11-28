Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,022,698 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $34,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $192,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,601 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,128,388 shares of the company's stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,373 shares during the last quarter.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.15). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 862.07%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.17.

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Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $170,065.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $616,773.70. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $214,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing genetic medicines for severe diseases caused by insufficient protein production. The company uses its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that can increase the expression of specific genes and potentially address the underlying causes of genetic disorders. Stoke's leading product candidate is STK-001, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide being developed for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe genetic epilepsy most commonly associated with mutations in the SCN1A gene.

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