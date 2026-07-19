20,259 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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