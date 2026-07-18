20,311 Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,311 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $431,999,000 after buying an additional 592,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 959.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 494,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 26,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Synchrony Financial

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SYF opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report).

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