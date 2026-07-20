203,145 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,145 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $16,965,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,380 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,760,688 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $162,936,000 after purchasing an additional 667,850 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $117,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,795 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.0%

GMED stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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