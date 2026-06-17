20,369 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Bought by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Kaiser Aluminum comprises 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $13,111,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $19,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total transaction of $30,488.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,930.56. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $261,396.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,218.56. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of KALU stock opened at $181.72 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.60. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.22.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company's revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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