20,386 Shares in Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Group Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter worth about $411,269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,263,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BGSI opened at $101.10 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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