20,422 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,422 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Havemeyer Place LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $78,026,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after buying an additional 582,093 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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