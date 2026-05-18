20,515 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,515 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after buying an additional 149,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $270.58 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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