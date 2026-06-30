20,540 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,540 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 949.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after buying an additional 220,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $113,989,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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