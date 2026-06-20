2,061 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Arwa LLC

Arwa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Arwa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $979.32 and its 200-day moving average is $919.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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