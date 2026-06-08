20,661 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,661 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $312.62 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.53.

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Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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